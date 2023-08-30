England women to earn same match fees as men's team

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has increased match fees for the women's team to bring them in line with the men's team, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The increase takes effect immediately, starting with the three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka starting on Thursday.

The decision follows record-breaking crowds at the Women's Ashes series in June and July, where the total attendance was 110,000 and all three one-day internationals were sold out.