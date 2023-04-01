IPL's 'Impact Player' rule makes captain's job tough: Pandya

Chennai set Gujarat a target of 179 after Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a sensational 92, but his heroics went in vain as Shubman Gill's 63, combined with late cameos by Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia, helped the defending champions seal a win.

Chennai's Tushar Deshpande became the first Impact Player when he came in for Ambati Rayudu during their defence, while Gujarat's Sai Sudharsan replaced New Zealand's Kane Williamson and batted at no. 3 after he injured his knee while fielding.

"To be very honest, having this impact rule makes my job quite difficult because when you have too many options, you have to pick the right option, and I think because of this reason, someone will bowl less," Pandya said.

"I had to just pick and kind of back (my instinct), where I felt that going hard lengths was the plan for me, and it kind of worked, so yeah, some of the bowlers came late but they did the job for us."