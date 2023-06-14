    বাংলা

    Shanto's 3rd Test century puts Bangladesh in command against Afghanistan

    He stitches a 200-run partnership with opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy after the hosts were asked to bat by the Afghans in Mirpur

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 June 2023, 08:21 AM
    Updated : 14 June 2023, 08:21 AM

    Bangladesh batsman Nazmul Hossain Shanto has raced to his third Test century to put the hosts in a position of authority against Afghanistan in Dhaka.

    Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy also scored a half-century as the pair stitched an unbeaten 200-run partnership on Wednesday.

    After electing to bowl first in the only Test in Mirpur, the visitors made an early breakthrough when seamer Nijat Masood managed to find the edge of Zakir Hasan's bat in the second over of the innings.

    But Shanto put the Tigers in charge with some blistering stroke-making as he hit the Afghan bowlers for 20 boundaries and a six.

    Bangladesh motored along to 208 for the loss of just one wicket after 42 overs on day 1.

