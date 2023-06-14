Shanto's 3rd Test century puts Bangladesh in command against Afghanistan

After electing to bowl first in the only Test in Mirpur, the visitors made an early breakthrough when seamer Nijat Masood managed to find the edge of Zakir Hasan's bat in the second over of the innings.

But Shanto put the Tigers in charge with some blistering stroke-making as he hit the Afghan bowlers for 20 boundaries and a six.

Bangladesh motored along to 208 for the loss of just one wicket after 42 overs on day 1.