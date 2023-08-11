Allrounder Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup, World Cup

Talismanic allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has been made skipper of Bangladesh cricket team for the upcoming Asia Cup and the showcase event, World Cup.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board opted to put the 36-year-old southpaw in charge following Tamim Iqbal’s decision to step down from the position in ODIs.
The Asia Cup is slated to be held from Aug 31 jointly in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, while the World Cup will be held from Oct 5 in India.
While speaking at his home on Friday, BCB President Nazmul Hassan said Shakib’s ‘new chapter’ of captaincy will be through the Asia Cup this month.
On whether Shakib, who already leads the team in Tests and T20Is, would lead the team in all three formats, Hassan said the matter would be decided after further discussion with the allrounder.
Since Tamim dropped out of the leadership role on Aug 3, Shakib was the prime candidate to fill his role, though Litton Das, who also led the Tigers in five games, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were in consideration.
“The Asia Cup is right at the doorstep and the World Cup will follow. I thought Shakib was the easiest and inevitable choice in such a short time. There was another automatic choice. If he [Shakib doesn’t play], the vice-captain Litton Das will fill in as captain,” Hassan said.
“Two more names popped up; one of them was Miraz. Our long-term plan about who’ll be captain would require much discussion. Because Mushfiqur Rahim will no longer take up the role, Tamim has also left his position. Now what’ll happen if Shakib steps down too? So more names will be considered when we think about a long-term plan.”
Hassan said the matter was not yet discussed with Shakib, and he will be told about it officially once he arrives. “It’s difficult to do something without discussing it with him first.”
“He is not only abroad now but also playing in a team. He has some commitments there, and he’s busy. We didn’t want to disturb him there. But according to what we’ve set, he’ll lead the team until the World Cup.”
“Whether or not he’ll be in the role in all three formats long-term is something he’ll decide, and we’ll speak to him when he comes back to the country.”
Bangladesh played in the 2011 World Cup led by Shakib and was removed from captaincy after the tour of Zimbabwe. Later he did find himself leading the team in the shortest format and prestigious Tests, but was not a regular fit for the 50-over games.
Shakib led Bangladesh in two ODIs in 2015 and one in 2017, but it was an acting role to replace Mashrafe bin Mortaza.
Shakib led Bangladesh in 50 ODIs, winning 23 of them and losing 26 while one ended in no result.