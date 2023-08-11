Allrounder Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup, World Cup

“The Asia Cup is right at the doorstep and the World Cup will follow. I thought Shakib was the easiest and inevitable choice in such a short time. There was another automatic choice. If he [Shakib doesn’t play], the vice-captain Litton Das will fill in as captain,” Hassan said.

“Two more names popped up; one of them was Miraz. Our long-term plan about who’ll be captain would require much discussion. Because Mushfiqur Rahim will no longer take up the role, Tamim has also left his position. Now what’ll happen if Shakib steps down too? So more names will be considered when we think about a long-term plan.”

Hassan said the matter was not yet discussed with Shakib, and he will be told about it officially once he arrives. “It’s difficult to do something without discussing it with him first.”

“He is not only abroad now but also playing in a team. He has some commitments there, and he’s busy. We didn’t want to disturb him there. But according to what we’ve set, he’ll lead the team until the World Cup.”

“Whether or not he’ll be in the role in all three formats long-term is something he’ll decide, and we’ll speak to him when he comes back to the country.”