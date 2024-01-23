India put proud home record on the line against flamboyant England

Kohli will miss the first two matches due to personal reasons and the late development has left India wondering how they will replace arguably the best batter of this era.

Veteran Cheteshwar Pujara finds himself back in the reckoning, while uncapped duo Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan are also reported to be in the mix.

Another big question for the hosts is who to pick as wicketkeeper, a key role on India's generously turning tracks.

Ideally, specialist KS Bharat would be behind the stumps but in Kohli's absence India may look to KL Rahul's superior batting.

India's bid to win a 17th consecutive home Test series, however, hinges on the success of their three-pronged spin attack comprising Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Jasprit Bumrah has complimented England for "showing the world there’s another way to play Test cricket" but the pace spearhead believes their approach suits him.

"As a bowler, what I think is that it keeps me in play," Bumrah told the Guardian newspaper.

"And if they're going for it, playing so fast, they won’t tire me out, I could get heaps (of wickets).

"I always think about how I can use things to my advantage. Kudos to them but, as a bowler, you're in the game."