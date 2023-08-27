    বাংলা

    World No. 1 Pakistan add Shakeel to Asia Cup squad

    Left-handed batsman Shakeel's inclusion comes at the expense of Tayyab Tahir, who was part of the original 17-member squad

    Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2023, 11:03 AM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 11:03 AM

    Pakistan have added middle-order batter Saud Shakeel to their Asia Cup squad and will go into the tournament as the top ranked one-day international (ODI) team following their 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan.

    Left-handed batsman Shakeel's inclusion comes at the expense of Tayyab Tahir, who was part of the original 17-member squad, but will now travel with the team as a reserve player, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

    "He is playing spin very well, so we included him in the Asia Cup squad," skipper Babar Azam said after their victory in the third ODI against Afghanistan in Colombo on Saturday.

    Pakistan, co-hosts of the Asia Cup, will take on Nepal in the tournament opener in Multan on Wednesday and will be in high spirits after their whitewash of Afghanistan.

    Babar Azam's men won the third one-dayer by 59 runs on Saturday to sweep the series and leapfrog Australia to the top of the ODI rankings.

    "All credit to the boys," Babar said after the victory.

    "We had a small camp in Lahore. They worked hard for the last of couple of months."

    PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf praised the team's dedication and unity.

    "We have Asia Cup and World Cup coming in the future, so we are determined to maintain this position and continue to excel across all formats of the game," Ashraf said in a statement.

    Asia Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    Afghanistan recall Janat for Asia Cup
    Afghanistan recall Janat for Asia Cup
    The 25-year-old played his lone one-dayer in Zimbabwe in 2017
    Allrounder Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup, World Cup
    Shakib to lead Tigers in Asia Cup, World Cup
    The move follows Tamim’s decision to step down as ODI captain.
    Pakistan's cricket playerspay respect to Inzamam-ul-Haq (C) on the fifth day of their second test cricket match against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore October 12, 2007. Ul-Haq, 37, appeared in his 120th and final test. REUTERS/Zahid Hussein
    Inzamam expects second stint as chief selector to be even better
    With the Asia Cup and the 50-overs World Cup looming this year, the 53-year-old would play a crucial role as Pakistan eye continental and global titles this year
    Pakistan to send team to World Cup in India
    Pakistan to send team to WC in India
    The neighbouring countries, who share fraught relations, have played each other only in multi-team events at neutral venues over the last decade

    Opinion

    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin