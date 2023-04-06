Warner at 'mercy of selection' for Ashes: Bailey

Australia opener David Warner is in the frame for the World Test Championship final against India but selectors' boss George Bailey declined to back him as an automatic inclusion for the Ashes squad.

Selectors will pick a wider squad in about two weeks for the WTC decider at The Oval from June 7-11 and for the first two Tests of the Ashes series, which starts on June 16 in Birmingham.

Apart from a defiant 200 against South Africa in December, lefthander Warner has struggled for runs in recent Tests, making a total of 26 in three innings in the recent tour of India before returning home injured.