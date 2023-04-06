    বাংলা

    Warner at 'mercy of selection' for Ashes: Bailey

    The Australia opener has struggled for runs in recent Tests, making a total of 26 in three innings in the recent tour of India

    Reuters
    Published : 6 April 2023, 11:59 AM
    Updated : 6 April 2023, 11:59 AM

    Australia opener David Warner is in the frame for the World Test Championship final against India but selectors' boss George Bailey declined to back him as an automatic inclusion for the Ashes squad.

    Selectors will pick a wider squad in about two weeks for the WTC decider at The Oval from June 7-11 and for the first two Tests of the Ashes series, which starts on June 16 in Birmingham.

    Apart from a defiant 200 against South Africa in December, lefthander Warner has struggled for runs in recent Tests, making a total of 26 in three innings in the recent tour of India before returning home injured.

    Despite that, head coach and selector Andrew McDonald said last month Warner was in Australia's plans for the WTC final.

    Warner was included in Cricket Australia's list of 24 nationally contracted players on Thursday but Bailey stopped short of saying it was an endorsement for the Ashes.

    "I think Dave, like any player is, is at the mercy of selection," Bailey told reporters.

    "The Ashes is a huge series and we'll be looking to pick our best team. We're going to have to have our best team playing incredibly well to challenge England over there, the way they're playing at the moment."

    Asked why Warner would not be picked in an Ashes squad if he were to play in English conditions during the WTC final, Bailey said he endorsed McDonald's point that England were a different team to India.

    "I support Andrew's comments on that around David.

    "I think there's a number of differences (between the teams). But we're a couple of weeks away from announcing that squad."

    Warner averaged 9.50 in the 2019 Ashes in England, the worst ever by an opener to play 10 innings in a series.

    Travis Head replaced him at the top of the order in India and batted superbly in the last two Tests but selectors said his promotion was a short-term fix.

    Opener Marcus Harris was a surprise inclusion in the list of contracted players, having played the last of his 14 Tests against England in January 2022.

    Matt Renshaw, another opener, and middle order batsman Peter Handscomb were overlooked despite both playing in India.

    Bailey said Renshaw and Handscomb played in India because of their skill-sets but Harris was contracted with English conditions in mind, along with the home Tests and a tour of New Zealand next year.

    Harris has averaged 19.75 in seven Tests against England, compared to a career average of 25.29.

    "We certainly rate Harry's (Harris) ability in those conditions - really good strong record in England as well," said Bailey.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - Feb 17, 2023 Australia's David Warner walks off after losing his wicket to India's Mohammed Shami.
    Warner still in Australia's plans for WTC final against India
    Apart from a defiant 200 against South Africa in December, the 36-year-old has struggled in recent Tests and media reports speculate he might retire after the WTC final
    Australia's Travis Head in action in the second Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval in Australia on December 19, 2021.
    Head relishing recall after being dropped for first Test
    The decision to leave out the aggressive left-hander came under fire from former players
    Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia - Kia Oval, London, Britain - Sept 15, 2019 Australia's Tim Paine celebrates with the Ashes urn after drawing the series to retain the Ashes.
    Ex-Australia captain Paine retires from first-class cricket
    The 38-year-old was given a guard of honour as he left Bellerive Oval and Tasmania captain Jordan Silk confirmed the former skipper ended his first-class career
    Cricket - Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - Feb 17, 2023 Australia's David Warner receives medical attention after sustaining an injury.
    Warner ruled out of rest of India series
    The Australian opener suffered concussion and a fracture in his elbow in the second match in New Delhi, the team said

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain