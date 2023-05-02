Kohli, Gambhir docked full match fees over IPL altercation

Former India team mates Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were docked their full match fees following their altercation in Monday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Lucknow, organisers said.

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore had been beaten at home last month by Lucknow Super Giants, who have former Test opener Gambhir as their 'Global Mentor'.

Bangalore successfully defended 126-9 in a low-scoring contest to exact revenge, and Kohli, well known for his combative nature, looked animated throughout the match, screaming, punching the air and gesturing to the Lucknow crowd with every dismissal.