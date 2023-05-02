Kohli, Gambhir docked full match fees over IPL altercation

    বাংলা

    Reuters
    Former India team mates Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were docked their full match fees following their altercation in Monday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Lucknow, organisers said.

    Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore had been beaten at home last month by Lucknow Super Giants, who have former Test opener Gambhir as their 'Global Mentor'.

    Bangalore successfully defended 126-9 in a low-scoring contest to exact revenge, and Kohli, well known for his combative nature, looked animated throughout the match, screaming, punching the air and gesturing to the Lucknow crowd with every dismissal.

    When the players were shaking hands Kohli appeared to have a blunt exchange with Lucknow bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and was then confronted by Gambhir.

    Kohli, 34, initially looked like he was trying to reason with Gambhir but the conversation became heated and the pair, who previously clashed in a 2013 IPL match, had to be separated by team mates.

    Gambhir, 41, was fined 100% of his match fee for breaching the tournament's code of conduct, organisers said in a statement, with Kohli handed a similar fine.

    Both players admitted to their offence, they added.

    Naveen was fined 50% of his match fee for his role in the altercation.

    Bangalore and Lucknow are among five teams level on 10 points after nine matches, two points behind leaders and defending champions Gujarat Titans.

    Lucknow skipper KL Rahul hurt his hip while fielding and could not open the innings. He came out to bat at number 11 and could not score off the three deliveries he faced in the penultimate over of the match.

    "He pulled his hip flexor I guess," Lucknow stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya said.

    "I do not know how bad it is. The medical team will assess it."

