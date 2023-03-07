Australia's Murphy excited to play in front of possible record Test crowd

Rookie Australian spinner Todd Murphy said he was relishing the opportunity to play in front of a possible record Test crowd in Ahmedabad as they prepare to face India in the fourth and final match of their series starting on Thursday.

The largest attendance for a single day of test cricket is 91,112 - a record set during the fourth game between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2013-14 Ashes series.

But that tally could be shattered at the 132,000 capacity Ahmedabad stadium, named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the first day's play along with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese.