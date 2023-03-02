Pujara keeps India alive after Australia grab lead in Indore

Cheteshwar Pujara kept India alive in the third Test against Australia after the touring side claimed a handy first-innings lead of 88 on day two of the contest in Indore on Thursday.

Australia lost their last six wickets for just 11 runs to be all out for 197 in reply to India's first-innings 109 on a raging turner at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

India slumped to 54-3 in their second innings before Pujara, batting on 36, steadied the ship and guided them to 79-4 at tea.

Shreyas Iyer was yet to open his account and India were still nine runs behind at the break.