    বাংলা

    Hat-trick for Shoriful as Dhaka beat Comilla in BPL opener

    He becomes the seventh bowler to earn a hat-trick in all editions of the tournament

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Jan 2024, 01:53 PM
    Updated : 19 Jan 2024, 01:53 PM

    Pacer Shoriful Islam has started the year with a hat-trick for winners Durdanto Dhaka against Comilla Victorians in the opening match of Bangladesh Premier League T20 tournament.

    After a memorable 2023, Shorful became the 7th player to earn a hat-trick in all editions of BPL at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

    Before the hat-trick in the last balls, Dhaka were able to restrict Comilla at 143 and then confirm the five-wicket victory with three balls remaining.



    After being put into bat first, Imrul Kayes (66 off 56) and Towhid Hridoy (47 off 41) shone with the bat for Comilla.   

    But Irfan Sukkur’s 16-ball cameo of 24 kept Dhaka on the winning way after Mohmmad Naim’s half-century (52 off 40) and Danushka Gunathilaka’s steady 41 off 42.

    Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun was the last bowler and the second debutant to achieve a hat-trick in the BPL in 2022.

    Aliss Al Islam was the first to claim a hat-trick on debut in 2019. Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Sami, Wahab Riaz and Andre Russell also took hat-tricks in the tournament.

    Shoriful began his hat-trick journey by taking the wicket of Khushdil Shah on the fourth ball of the last over after conceding sixes in the second and third deliveries.

    Khushdil was out for another big hit, but was caught by Taskin Ahmed at third man in a slower delivery.

    Mohammad Naim took a brilliant catch at mid-on to send back Roston Chase in the next delivery.

    Mahidul Islam Ankon was caught behind by Sukkur in the last ball.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh records 18 new dengue cases, no deaths in a day
    18 new dengue cases, no deaths in a day
    The death toll in 2024 remains at 11 as the case tally rises to 803
    File Photo
    29 new dengue cases, 1 more death
    The mosquito-borne disease infected 321,179 people and killed 1,705 in 2023
    Premier League - Everton v Aston Villa - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - January 14, 2024 General view of the corner flag inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
    Everton, Forest face points deduction
    The clubs intend to continue to cooperate fully with the Premier League on this matter and are confident of a speedy and fair resolution
    Shakib returns to training a day after winning a ticket to parliament
    Shakib back to training day after election victory
    He practises at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium’s indoor facilities

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024