Hat-trick for Shoriful as Dhaka beat Comilla in BPL opener

After being put into bat first, Imrul Kayes (66 off 56) and Towhid Hridoy (47 off 41) shone with the bat for Comilla.



But Irfan Sukkur’s 16-ball cameo of 24 kept Dhaka on the winning way after Mohmmad Naim’s half-century (52 off 40) and Danushka Gunathilaka’s steady 41 off 42.



Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun was the last bowler and the second debutant to achieve a hat-trick in the BPL in 2022.



Aliss Al Islam was the first to claim a hat-trick on debut in 2019. Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Sami, Wahab Riaz and Andre Russell also took hat-tricks in the tournament.



