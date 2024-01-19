Hat-trick for Shoriful as Dhaka beat Comilla in BPL opener

Pacer Shoriful Islam has started the year with a hat-trick for winners Durdanto Dhaka against Comilla Victorians in the opening match of Bangladesh Premier League T20 tournament.
After a memorable 2023, Shorful became the 7th player to earn a hat-trick in all editions of BPL at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.
Before the hat-trick in the last balls, Dhaka were able to restrict Comilla at 143 and then confirm the five-wicket victory with three balls remaining.
After being put into bat first, Imrul Kayes (66 off 56) and Towhid Hridoy (47 off 41) shone with the bat for Comilla.
But Irfan Sukkur’s 16-ball cameo of 24 kept Dhaka on the winning way after Mohmmad Naim’s half-century (52 off 40) and Danushka Gunathilaka’s steady 41 off 42.
Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun was the last bowler and the second debutant to achieve a hat-trick in the BPL in 2022.
Aliss Al Islam was the first to claim a hat-trick on debut in 2019. Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Sami, Wahab Riaz and Andre Russell also took hat-tricks in the tournament.
Shoriful began his hat-trick journey by taking the wicket of Khushdil Shah on the fourth ball of the last over after conceding sixes in the second and third deliveries.
Khushdil was out for another big hit, but was caught by Taskin Ahmed at third man in a slower delivery.
Mohammad Naim took a brilliant catch at mid-on to send back Roston Chase in the next delivery.
Mahidul Islam Ankon was caught behind by Sukkur in the last ball.