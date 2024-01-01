Elgar looking to bow out on top

Dean Elgar will looking to conclude his international career on another high as he unexpectedly captains South Africa in the second and last Test against India, which starts at Newlands on Wednesday.

Just days before the first Test in Pretoria, the 36-year-old Elgar announced he would retire from international cricket after the conclusion of the brief series against the top ranked Indians.

After a man-of-the-match performance in the first Test, when his knock of 185 laid the platform for South Africa’s innings and 32 run victory, he will be hoping to sign off with another win.