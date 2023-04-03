Rajasthan's Buttler gets selective about favourite scoop shot

England white-ball captain Buttler blasted a 22-ball 54 and raised 85 runs with fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (54) before Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson (55) joined the party.



Buttler's knock, which earned him the Player of the Match award, included three sixes but his high-risk, high-reward scoop shot was conspicuous by its absence.



"It's always my favourite shot. I'll try and play it as much as I can," the 32-year-old told team mate Yuzvendra Chahal in a post-match video after their 72-run victory.



"Unless I feel 100% to go for it, I don't try.



"Today I felt like I did not need it as much. It was not a situation where to try it, so I didn't."