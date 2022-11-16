Buttler retained by IPL franchise; Williamson and Finch released

T20 World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler and several of his England team mates have been retained by their Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises but Australia counterpart Aaron Finch and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson were released.

Inaugural champions and last year's runner-up Rajasthan Royals retained Buttler ahead of the Dec. 23 players auction for next year's IPL.

Among his compatriots, all-rounder Moeen Ali was retained by four-time champions Chennai Super Kings, paceman Mark Wood will continue to represent Lucknow Super Giants and all-rounder Liam Livingstone will don Punjab Kings colour again.