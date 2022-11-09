    বাংলা

    Pakistan chase 153 to win against New Zealand in T20 World Cup semifinal

    After an early let off for skipper Babar Azam, Pakistan cruise through the power play without losing a wicket

    Sports Desk
    Published : 9 Nov 2022, 10:46 AM
    Updated : 9 Nov 2022, 10:46 AM

    Some inspired fielding and accurate bowling have helped Pakistan to restrict New Zealand to a modest 152 for 4 in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup.

    Babar Azam survived a scare in the first over when Devon Conway grassed a fine glance, allowing Pakistan to cruise along in the powerplay without losing any wickets.

    Pakistan were 47 for no loss after the powerplay with Babar on 19 and Mohammad Rizwan on 27 on Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

    Earlier, the Black Caps rode on Daryl Mitchell’s third T20 half-century (53 not out off 35 balls) and a stubborn 46-run resistance from skipper Kane Williamson.

    Shaheen Shah Afridi snared 2-24 as the bowlers never let the Kiwis run away throughout the innings after they opted to bat first on a flat surface centred around a quick outfield.

    The Pakistan fielders threw themselves around the ground to save crucial runs as New Zealand, who are playing their 5th straight semifinal, scored only 10 boundaries along with two sixes in the whole innings.

    T20 World Cup
    If Pakistan will be looking to ride the momentum of their great escape from the group, New Zealand will be relying on a tried and tested philosophy.
    New Zealand, Pakistan clash in contrasting campaigns
    The Black Caps reached a fifth successive white-ball World Cup semi-final as group winners

