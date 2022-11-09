Pakistan chase 153 to win against New Zealand in T20 World Cup semifinal

Earlier, the Black Caps rode on Daryl Mitchell’s third T20 half-century (53 not out off 35 balls) and a stubborn 46-run resistance from skipper Kane Williamson.

Shaheen Shah Afridi snared 2-24 as the bowlers never let the Kiwis run away throughout the innings after they opted to bat first on a flat surface centred around a quick outfield.

The Pakistan fielders threw themselves around the ground to save crucial runs as New Zealand, who are playing their 5th straight semifinal, scored only 10 boundaries along with two sixes in the whole innings.