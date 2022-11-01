Kohli dealt well with breach of privacy, says coach Dravid

India head coach Rahul Dravid said Virat Kohli had dealt well with an invasion of his privacy at a Perth hotel and the batter was in good spirits ahead of their Twenty20 World Cup clash with Bangladesh on Wednesday.

People entered Kohli's hotel room and posted a video of his clothes and belongings on social media on Monday and the former India skipper said in an Instagram post that he felt "very paranoid" about his privacy.

"It was disappointing. It's not very comfortable for anyone, let alone Virat," Dravid told reporters in Adelaide on Tuesday.