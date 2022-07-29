Rossouw guides South Africa to 58-run victory over England

Rilee Rossouw smashed a brilliant unbeaten 96 as South Africa defeated England by 58 runs in the second Twenty20 International on Thursday, levelling the three-match series.

South Africa were sent into bat and posted a formidable 207 for three in their 20 overs, before restricting the home side to 149 all out in 16.4 overs of a reply in which the home side struggled from the start.

Captain Jos Buttler raced to 29 from 14 balls but was the first of three wickets for all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (3-39), before the visitors’ spinners put a further brake on the scoring when Tabraiz Shamsi (3-27) and Keshav Maharaj (1-37) removed the remainder of the England top order.