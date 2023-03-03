Rabada rips through West Indies as South Africa triumph in first Test

It proved a Test where the bowlers had the upper hand for most of the contest and wickets fell freely throughout the day as South Africa, who had a 130-run first-innings lead, resumed on 49-4 in their second innings and lost six wickets just before lunch as they were dismissed for 116.

Aiden Markram, who scored a century in the first innings on his return to the Test side, top scored again with 47 while Kagiso Rabada and debutant Gerald Coetzee were the only other home batsmen to get to double figures as they put on 29 runs for the ninth wicket.

Kemar Roach returned the best bowling figures of 5-47.

After dismissing South Africa cheaply, the West Indies were forced to face one over before lunch and saw captain Kraigg Brathwaite feather the third ball of the innings down the leg side to be caught by wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen off Kagiso Rabada in an immediate blow to their hopes.