Ashwin wrecks Windies as India dominate opening day

India are on course for a significant first-innings lead after off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 5-60 to bundle out West Indies for only 150 runs on the opening day of the first Test at Windsor Park in Roseau on Wednesday.

After India's spinners made excellent use of a slow pitch to put the visitors in control, their new opening partnership of skipper Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal then raised 80 runs without being separated.

Left-hander Jaiswal was batting on 40 at stumps with Rohit on 30 at the other end.