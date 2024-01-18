Head and Hazlewood put Australia on course for victory against Windies

Travis Head smashed a rapid 119 and Josh Hazlewood blew away the West Indies top order to put Australia on course for a comprehensive victory on day two of the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Head's seventh Test hundred, the second at his home ground, helped Australia post 283 all out for a handy lead of 95 in the low-scoring contest.

Hazlewood then produced a four-wicket burst to rock West Indies, who finished day two on a precarious 73-6, still 22 behind and with a defeat inside three days looming large.

Justin Greaves fell for 24 to the final delivery of the day leaving Joshua Da Silva on 17 at the other end.

"Feels like the seam movement is sharper than yesterday, more pace in the wicket. So yes, it's nice," Hazlewood said.

"You are always in the game even if you are hit for a four occasionally."

After Australia resumed on 59-2, West Indies made frequent inroads to stay in the contest.