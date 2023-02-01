    বাংলা

    Ballance set for Zimbabwe Test debut against Windies

    Ballance signed a two-year contract in December to play international cricket in the country of his birth

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Feb 2023, 12:10 PM
    Updated : 1 Feb 2023, 12:10 PM

    Former England batsman Gary Ballance is set to make his Test debut for Zimbabwe on Saturday after being selected for the two-match series against West Indies in Bulawayo.

    Harare-born Ballance, who played 23 Tests for England between 2014 and 2017, signed a two-year contract in December to play international cricket in the country of his birth.

    The left-handed batsman made his international debut for Zimbabwe in a T20 match against Ireland last month.

    With regular captain Sean Williams recovering from a fractured finger, Craig Ervine will lead Zimbabwe against West Indies.

    The hosts will also miss pacemen Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani through injuries, while all-rounders Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl are fulfilling franchise commitments.

    The second Test, also in Bulawayo, begins on Feb. 12.

    Test Cricket
