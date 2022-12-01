Virus hits England camp, may delay Rawalpindi Test

England's preparation for the opening Test against Pakistan has been thrown into disarray by a virus sweeping through the camp, which could delay the start of the match scheduled in Rawalpindi from Thursday.

Captain Ben Stokes is among several England players who skipped Wednesday's optional training session after being laid low by the bug.

Former captain Joe Root was one of five players who did attend.

"As far as I'm aware, a few guys are not feeling 100 percent," Root told a news conference.

"I didn't feel great yesterday and I woke up a lot better today. So, hopefully, it's a 24-hour virus. Don't think it's like food poisoning or COVID or anything like that.

"We are trying to do absolutely everything right to make sure we are prepared for this game."

England have named their starting 11, giving a test debut to Liam Livingstone and recalling Ben Duckett to open with Zak Crawley.

Root effectively ruled out leading England again should Stokes miss the match with illness.