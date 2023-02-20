Australia's Hazlewood out of India tour, Cummins makes quick trip home

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will take no further part in Australia's increasingly ill-fated tour of India and will return home after failing to recover from an Achilles injury, the team said on Monday.

Captain Pat Cummins will also be returning to Australia due to a serious family illness but will be back in time for the third Test starting in Indore on March 1.

Opening batsman David Warner, who suffered a concussion and a fractured arm after being hit by the ball while batting in the second Test, will remain with the squad.

Any changes to the squad will be announced on Wednesday once the selectors and medical staff have deliberated, a team spokesman said.