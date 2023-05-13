Pakistan appoint New Zealand's Bradburn as head coach

Pakistan have appointed former New Zealand all-rounder Grant Bradburn as the head coach of their men's team on a two-year deal after a successful spell as consultant, the country's cricket board (PCB) announced on Saturday.

Bradburn was in charge during Pakistan's recent home series against New Zealand, where the Babar Azam-led side defeated the tourists 4-1 in the one-day international series and split the five-match T20 international series 2-2.

The former Scotland head coach has previously served as the fielding coach of the Pakistan side from 2018 to 2020 before a stint at their National Cricket Academy (NCA).