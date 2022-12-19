Rabada calls for patience with 'inexperienced' Proteas

Pace bowler Kagiso Rabada said South Africa's inexperienced squad needs time to adapt to playing on the international stage after they suffered a six-wicket loss to Australia within two days in the first test in Brisbane.

South Africa were bowled out for 152 in the first innings and routed for 99 shortly after tea on day two, leaving Australia needing just 34 runs for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"I've played in a team in a star-studded line-up, where you are literally playing with greats of the game," Rabada said. "I don't think that happens quite frequently.