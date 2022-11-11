Bleak Melbourne forecast puts T20 World Cup final under a cloud

While the forecast could put a dampener on the crowd at the MCG, organisers will plough ahead with the starting time of 7 pm (0800 GMT) on Sunday and hope each side can squeeze 10 overs in, the minimum required for the final.

If forced to reschedule, the match would start at 3 pm (0400 GMT) on Monday, with players and officials on notice to be prepared to play well into the evening if the weather forces it.

However, Melbourne is known for having "four seasons in one day", particularly in spring, and forecasts are often wide of the mark.

Pakistan played a full game against India in their Super 12 blockbuster at the MCG despite a dire outlook for rain.

Rain was expected on Friday, too, but Pakistan trained under leaden skies at the MCG without ever running for cover.