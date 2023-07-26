England name unchanged team for final Ashes Test

England have named an unchanged team for the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval from July 27-31, the English Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Australia retained the urn after rain washed out the final day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series.

Fast bowler James Anderson, 40, has retained his place in the side despite struggling to make an impact in the series with just four wickets in three matches.