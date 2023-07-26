    বাংলা

    England name unchanged team for final Ashes Test

    Australia retained the urn after rain washed out the final day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series

    Reuters
    Published : 26 July 2023, 03:49 PM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 03:49 PM

    England have named an unchanged team for the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval from July 27-31, the English Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

    Fast bowler James Anderson, 40, has retained his place in the side despite struggling to make an impact in the series with just four wickets in three matches.

    Anderson said he has "no thoughts about retirement" in his Telegraph column on Tuesday.

    "Ten or 15 years ago, the debate would be about whether I should be dropped. Now it is about my future. I understand that...

    "If I was bowling horrendously, with my pace down and hobbling around in the field, I might be thinking differently. But the hunger is still there. I feel like I'm bowling well, that I can still offer something to the team."

    He added that coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes still want him around in the squad.

    "They want me around, so as long as I am still hungry, want to put in the work then I will keep trying to give my best for the team," Anderson said.

    Pace bowler Stuart Broad, who captured his 600th Test wicket when he dismissed Australian Travis Head in the fourth Test, will play his fifth match of the series.

    ENGLAND SQUAD

    Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Broad, Anderson.

