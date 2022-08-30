Bangladesh opt to bat against Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to bat first in their first Asia Cup tie against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates.
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan was keen on setting a good target to defend in Sharjah on Tuesday.
He said: "It looks to be a good wicket, and putting the runs on the board will hopefully be difficult for Afghanistan to chase. Three spinners and two seamers, so hopefully the bowling part is covered. We prepared ourselves well according to their [Afghanistan’s] attack, because they're a very good side."
Afghanistan crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in their opening match of the tournament.
Skipper Mohammed Nabi said: "The pitch is fresh, soil is fresh. Maybe the pitch is a little bit low today, hopefully we can restrict them to a low total. The way we played last game was brilliant. The team morale is high. Same team today."
Bangladesh XI: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi