Bangladesh opt to bat against Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to bat first in their first Asia Cup tie against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates.



Skipper Shakib Al Hasan was keen on setting a good target to defend in Sharjah on Tuesday.



He said: "It looks to be a good wicket, and putting the runs on the board will hopefully be difficult for Afghanistan to chase. Three spinners and two seamers, so hopefully the bowling part is covered. We prepared ourselves well according to their [Afghanistan’s] attack, because they're a very good side."