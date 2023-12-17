Kishan released from India squad ahead of South Africa Tests

India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan has asked to be released from the upcoming two-match Test series in South Africa, citing unspecified personal reasons, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Kishan will be replaced in the squad by KS Bharat, who is likely to be back-up to first-choice KL Rahul.

The 25-year-old Kishan has played two Tests for India after making his debut against West Indies in July this year, and scored 210 in a one-day international against Bangladesh in December 2022.