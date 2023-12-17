    বাংলা

    Kishan released from India squad ahead of South Africa Tests

    The wicketkeeper batsman has played two Tests for India after making his debut against West Indies in July this year

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Dec 2023, 01:01 PM
    Updated : 17 Dec 2023, 01:01 PM

    India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan has asked to be released from the upcoming two-match Test series in South Africa, citing unspecified personal reasons, officials confirmed on Sunday.

    Kishan will be replaced in the squad by KS Bharat, who is likely to be back-up to first-choice KL Rahul.

    The 25-year-old Kishan has played two Tests for India after making his debut against West Indies in July this year, and scored 210 in a one-day international against Bangladesh in December 2022.

    South Africa and India will begin the Test series in Pretoria on Dec 26, with the second game to be played in Cape Town from Jan 3.

    India are seeking a first test series win in South Africa.

    India Test squad v South Africa:

    Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat.

    RELATED STORIES
    England include three uncapped players in squad for India series
    England include 3 uncapped players for India series
    Rehan Ahmed, the 19-year-old leg-spinner, returns to the squad after his five-wicket haul against Pakistan in December 2022
    South Africa v West Indies - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - March 9, 2023 West Indies' Gudakesh Motie in action
    Forde gets first Windies T20 call up for England series
    The 21-year-old Barbadian recently received his first ODI call-up for the three-match series against England
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - South Africa v Australia - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 16, 2023 South Africa's Temba Bavuma after the match REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
    South Africa rest Bavuma for India series
    Bavuma was, by his own admission, not 100% fit as South Africa bowed out of the World Cup semi-finals in a three-wicket loss to eventual champions Australia
    Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - Jul 19, 2023 Australia's David Warner in action Action
    Warner included in Australia squad for first Pakistan Test
    Warner said that he wanted to bring down the curtain on his career in the longest format after the third Test against the tourists

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury