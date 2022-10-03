India beat South Africa by 16 runs to clinch T20 series

India beat South Africa by 16 runs in a high-scoring Twenty20 international in Guwahati on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series as David Miller and Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 174-run stand was in vain.

Chasing an imposing 237, the visitors fell short as India's imperious batting performance helped them clinch victory as well as their first home T20 series win over South Africa.

Miller struck a fine 106 off 47 balls and his unbeaten stand for the fourth wicket with opener De Kock threatened to take the game away from India but the task ultimately proved too much.