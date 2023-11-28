    বাংলা

    Phillips grabs four as Tigers collapse after Mahmudul’s 86 on opening day

    New Zealand spinners pick up seven wickets as Bangladesh collapse after decent start

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Nov 2023, 11:58 AM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2023, 11:58 AM

    Glenn Phillips spearheaded New Zealand bowling by picking up four wickets after Bangladesh rode on Mahmudul Hasan’s 86 for a decent start on the opening day of the Sylhet Test.

    Last wicket resistance from Taijul Islam (9 not out) and Shoriful Islam (13) saw Bangladesh limp to 310 for 9 before bad light suspended play at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

    Before the match, Tim Southee expected spin to play a crucial role in the game and Ajaz Patel (2-76), Ish Sodhi (1-71) and Phillips (4-53) shared seven wickets among themselves to vindicate him.

    New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson took 2 for 52 as well.

    For the hosts, Mahmudul was on song and smashed 11 boundaries, pairing with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (37) for 53 for the second wicket and 88 for the third with Mominul Haque (37). Bangladesh reached 104 for 2 at lunch.

    After cracking two boundaries and three sixes, Shanto recklessly danced down the wicket again to edge Phillips for the bowler’s maiden wicket in Test cricket.

    After a nervy start, Mominul dug deep but Phillips had him caught behind to trigger a batting collapse where Bangladesh lost four wickets for 53 runs.

    Phillips then struck again to remove Shahadat Hossain (24) and then Nurul Hasan (29) to put the middle order to the sword as Bangladesh lost 3 for 29 to be left reeling before stumps.

