Phillips grabs four as Tigers collapse after Mahmudul’s 86 on opening day

Glenn Phillips spearheaded New Zealand bowling by picking up four wickets after Bangladesh rode on Mahmudul Hasan’s 86 for a decent start on the opening day of the Sylhet Test.

Last wicket resistance from Taijul Islam (9 not out) and Shoriful Islam (13) saw Bangladesh limp to 310 for 9 before bad light suspended play at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Before the match, Tim Southee expected spin to play a crucial role in the game and Ajaz Patel (2-76), Ish Sodhi (1-71) and Phillips (4-53) shared seven wickets among themselves to vindicate him.