Bangladesh set to host Women’s T20 World Cup in 2024

"Accelerating the growth of the women's game is one of the ICC's strategic priorities and taking these events to some of our sport's biggest markets give us a fantastic opportunity to do that and deepen its connection with cricket's one billion plus fans."

The hosts were selected following a bidding process that was overseen by a sub-committee.

The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid.

Australia won this year's 50-over World Cup, beating hosts New Zealand by 71 runs in the final in April.

South Africa will host the T20 World Cup in 2023.

Both the men's and women's Future Tour Programme from 2023 to 2027 were also approved by the ICC Board. The schedule will be released in the coming days, ICC said.

(With input from Reuters)