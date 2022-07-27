Bangladesh set to host Women’s T20 World Cup in 2024

Bangladesh will play host to the women’s 20-over showcase event in 2024, the International Cricket Council or ICC has announced.
The game’s governing body said on Tuesday that four women's tournaments will take place in four years, starting with the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh.
This will be the first time that the country will be hosting a major ICC women's tournament and the second time it will be hosting a T20 World Cup.
The tournament will be held between September-October, and comprise 10 teams playing 23 matches, according to the ICC.
India will stage the 2025 women’s 50-over World Cup, England will hold the 2026 edition of T20 World Cup before Sri Lanka hosts the Women’s T20 Championships Trophy in 2027, the council added.
"We are delighted to have awarded ICC women's white ball events to Bangladesh, India, England and Sri Lanka," ICC chair Greg Barclay said in a statement.
"Accelerating the growth of the women's game is one of the ICC's strategic priorities and taking these events to some of our sport's biggest markets give us a fantastic opportunity to do that and deepen its connection with cricket's one billion plus fans."
The hosts were selected following a bidding process that was overseen by a sub-committee.
The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid.
Australia won this year's 50-over World Cup, beating hosts New Zealand by 71 runs in the final in April.
South Africa will host the T20 World Cup in 2023.
Both the men's and women's Future Tour Programme from 2023 to 2027 were also approved by the ICC Board. The schedule will be released in the coming days, ICC said.
(With input from Reuters)