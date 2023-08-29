New T20 skipper Marsh backs debutants to shine for Australia

Australia will hand debuts to opening batter Matt Short, all-rounder Aaron Hardie and fast bowler Spencer Johnson in the first Twenty20 International against South Africa at Kingsmead, with captain Mitchell Marsh excited to see them in action.

The match on Wednesday is the first of three fixtures at the same Durban venue in five days before the teams play five One-Day Internationals in the build-up to the Cricket World Cup in India, which starts on Oct 8.

The tourists have a host of players either injured or unavailable for selection, leaving plenty of opportunity for new faces.

Short will partner Adelaide Strikers team mate Travis Head at the top of the order and Marsh has tipped him to make a big impact.