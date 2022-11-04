Little picks up hat-trick for Ireland at T20 World Cup

Paceman Josh Little picked up Ireland's second hat-trick in T20 internationals when he grabbed a trio of New Zealand victims at the World Cup on Friday.

Left-armer Little had Kane Williamson caught at deep backward square leg for 61, then James Neesham lbw for a duck in the 19th over at Adelaide Oval.

He then had all-rounder Mitchell Santner dismissed lbw with the hat-trick ball to be mobbed by his team mates and trigger cheers from the building crowd at the stadium.