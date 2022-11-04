    বাংলা

    New Zealand thrash Ireland to move to brink of World Cup semi-finals

    The win saw Williamson's team cement top spot in Group 1 with seven points and a huge run-rate advantage

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Nov 2022, 08:44 AM
    Updated : 4 Nov 2022, 08:44 AM

    A Kane Williamson half-century and a spin bowling assault fired New Zealand to a 35-run win over Ireland at the Adelaide Oval on Friday to all but book their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

    New Zealand's batsmen posted an imposing 185 for six after Ireland elected to field before the Black Caps' bowlers restricted the Irish to 150 for nine.

    The win saw Williamson's team cement top spot in Group 1 with seven points and a huge run-rate advantage over second-placed England and third-placed Australia.

    New Zealand's semi-final berth will almost certainly be confirmed later on Friday with the result of the Australia-Afghanistan match at the same venue.

    Australia can join New Zealand on seven points but would need an improbable victory margin to dislodge the Black Caps from top spot by virtue of a superior net run-rate.

    Ireland bow out of the World Cup but head home with pride after a solid tournament capped by a sparkling hat-trick to paceman Josh Little.

    Left-armer Little had captain Williamson caught for 61, then trapped both James Neesham and Mitchell Santner lbw for no score in the 19th over to bring up Ireland's second hat-trick in T20 internationals.

    However, the damage had already been done by Williamson and middle order batsman Daryl Mitchell (31 not out).

    Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie gave Ireland a fighting chance but left-arm spinner Santner broke the 68-run partnership when he had Balbirnie chopping onto his stumps.

    Santner and leg spinner Ish Sodhi then rattled through the top order, grabbing two wickets each to suck the life out of the Irish innings.

    "We knew the spin would really come into the game and they bowled beautifully well," said Williamson.

    "A good team effort, really."

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Pakistan - Lord's, London, Britain - July 10, 2021 Pakistan's Shadab Khan looks dejected as he is caught by England's Matt Parkinson off the bowing of Lewis Gregory
    Pakistan focusing on controllables to reach T20 World Cup semis: Shadab
    Pakistan's fate is not in their own hands, as they must beat Bangladesh and hope that either the Netherlands can defeat South Africa or that Zimbabwe manage to stun India
    File Photo: Cricket - T20 Series - Ireland v South Africa - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, Britain - August 3, 2022 Ireland's Josh Little in action
    Little picks up hat-trick for Ireland at T20 WC
    Josh Little's hat-trick was the sixth in T20 World Cup history and the second at this year's tournament
    Cricket - England v South Africa - ODI series - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 22, 2022 England's Jos Buttler celebrates after the match
    England face Sri Lanka with semis in sight
    The 2010 champions are sandwiched between New Zealand and Australia, the two teams who played last year's final
    Credit:
    Pakistan keep hopes alive
    Pakistan rallied behind spectacular half centuries from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan to post 185 for nine and secured a 33-run victory

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher