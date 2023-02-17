New Zealand's Blundell shines with ton before late blunder on Day 2

Tom Blundell struck a brilliant century to reel in England on day two of the first pink ball Test in Mount Maunganui on Friday but the wicket-keeper was left red-faced after costing New Zealand a late wicket in the evening session.

Blundell's 138 from 181 balls drove New Zealand to 306 in their reply to England's declared first innings total of 325 for nine on a glorious day at Bay Oval.

New Zealand removed openers Zak Crawley (28) and Ben Duckett (25), leaving the tourists 79 for two with a lead of 98 runs at stumps.

A mix-up between wicket-keeper Blundell and bowler Scott Kuggeleijn cost New Zealand a third wicket, though, reprieving a scoreless Stuart Broad after the night-watchman sent a top edge soaring into the night sky.