West Indies' decline a long time coming, says Brathwaite

West Indies have no points from their three games in the Super Six stage and cannot overhaul Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, who have six points each from their three fixtures.

"It has been a long time coming," Brathwaite, a key member of the team's Twenty20 World Cup success in 2016, said in quotes published on the International Cricket Council's website.

"Obviously, another format, T20, missed out (on the Super 12 stage) as well last year. So in white-ball cricket, there have been troubles in the past.

"I think this is the lowest you can go."

Pace great Ian Bishop said the team's problems predated the current group of players.