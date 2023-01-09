'Best chance', Australia target rare India series triumph

"I feel like we're adapting really well. Having the experience in Sri Lanka and Pakistan last year has put us in really good stead for India, no one's going over there blind.

"We'll use the next few weeks to perhaps reflect on the last 12 months, and then get over there really refreshed and eager.

"I think we're as good a chance as we're ever going to be."

Australia have won only four Test series in India in three quarters of a century of touring the country, the last coming in 2004.

Cummins said the Australia squad would offer plenty of bowling options for the matches in Nagpur, New Delhi, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad.

Left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc, who missed the Sydney Test with a finger injury, would probably not be fit for the opening Test in early February, Cummins said.