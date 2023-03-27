Indore pitch rating changed to 'below average' from 'poor'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday the rating of the pitch used for the third Test between India and Australia in Indore has been changed to "below average" from "poor" following an appeal by the Indian board.

Australia won the low-scoring encounter by nine wickets inside three days, with match referee Chris Broad saying that the pitch was very dry and favoured spinners from the start.

After reviewing footage of the match, however, the ICC appeal panel found that there was not enough "excessive variable bounce" to warrant a 'poor' rating.