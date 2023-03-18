Bracewell joins IPL side Bangalore, Ravindra brought into NZ squad

Michael Bracewell will miss New Zealand's one-day international series against Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Saturday, after he was signed by Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore to replace Will Jacks.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra will take Bracewell's spot in the New Zealand squad for the three-match series, which begins on March 25 and ends on March 31, the same day the 2023 IPL season kicks off.

"Michael's been a key contributor to our white ball teams since making his debut last year," coach Gary Stead said. "With a World Cup in India this year it's great to have players getting more experience in those conditions."