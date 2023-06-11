India were chasing a lost cause in WTC final after day two collapse

Only three Indian batsmen managed to stick around long enough to score more than 15 runs in their first innings: Ajinkya Rahane (89), Ravindra Jadeja (48) and Shardul Thakur (51). And once Australia had set up a 444-run fourth-innings target, Pat Cummins' side looked locked-in for the victory.

For Australia, losing the toss on the opening morning could not have worked out better.

First Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) enjoyed a 285-run partnership to set Australia on their way. Then pace quartet Scott Boland, Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green kept delivering killer blows to scoop nine wickets between them in India's first innings.

"I thought we started well with winning the toss and we bowled pretty well in the first session. Then we let ourselves down," a dejected Indian captain Rohit Sharma said after India suffered the second successive WTC final defeat.

"You have to give credit to the Australian batters, especially Travis Head came in and played really well along with Steven Smith. That took us off guard and we knew it was hard to come back."

Considering the highest-ever successful fourth-innings run chase at The Oval is 263, which England achieved against Australia more than a century ago in 1902, the task facing India looked pretty hopeless.