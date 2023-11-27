NZ brace for 'hard-fought' series against depleted Bangladesh

New Zealand captain Tim Southee said they are expecting a "hard-fought Test series" even if Bangladesh would be without several frontline players in the two-match series beginning in Sylhet on Tuesday.

Regular Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain have been ruled out of the series with injuries, while Litton Das will miss the matches being away on paternity leave.

Southee reckoned the home side, to be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, would particularly miss their talismanic

all-rounder Shakib and stumper-batsman Das.