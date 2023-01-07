Australia declare on 475-4 as rain relents in Sydney

Australia declared on 475 for four in their first innings when the rain that washed out the best part of two days of the third Test against South Africa finally relented after lunch on Saturday.

Usman Khawaja was left stranded five runs short of his maiden Test double century on 195 not out as Australia captain Pat Cummins chased a victory that would secure his team a place in this year's World Test Championship final.

Australia have already locked up the series after comprehensive victories in Brisbane and Melbourne. They face an uphill task to win the final Test with only five sessions remaining over the next two days.