    Kaia, Raza centuries fire Zimbabwe to 5-wicket win over Bangladesh

    Centuries from Kaia and Raza overshadow half centuries from Bangladesh’s top four

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 August 2022, 04:48 PM
    Updated : 5 August 2022, 04:48 PM

    Sikandar Raza and Innocent Kaia have smashed centuries to overshadow half-centuries from the top four batsmen of Bangladesh and fire Zimbabwe to a five-wicket win in the first One-Day International of the three-match series.

    Raza was unbeaten at 135 off 109 balls with six 6s and eight boundaries as the hosts reached 307 for five with 10 balls remaining after Kaia was out at 110 off 122 at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

    Kaia smashed two sixes and 11 fours in the 197-run partnership with Raza after Zimbabwe fell in trouble, losing three wickets for 62 in 14 overs in their chase of 304 for a win.

    Bangladesh posted a competitive 303, losing only two wickets after being put in to bat.

    Litton Das, the top scorer, appeared set for a century but retired hurt on 81 off 89 after pulling a muscle in his right leg while completing a run. He was stretchered off the field.

    Bangladesh were well placed at 170/1 in 33 overs at the time as the openers denied the hosts with the new ball and set the platform for a big total.

    Captain Tamim Iqbal led the century opening stand, scoring 62 off 88 and putting on 119 along with Litton.

    Tamim was sent back by Raza's arm ball that had the batter in a tangle while pulling. But the breakthrough in the 26th over came with little respite as Anamul Haque walked in and went on to score 73 off 62. The hosts had little joy in the 148-run partnership for the second wicket.

    Mushfiqur Rahim was unbeaten at 52 off 49 while Mahmudullah scored 20 off 12.

