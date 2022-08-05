Kaia, Raza centuries fire Zimbabwe to 5-wicket win over Bangladesh

Sikandar Raza and Innocent Kaia have smashed centuries to overshadow half-centuries from the top four batsmen of Bangladesh and fire Zimbabwe to a five-wicket win in the first One-Day International of the three-match series.

Raza was unbeaten at 135 off 109 balls with six 6s and eight boundaries as the hosts reached 307 for five with 10 balls remaining after Kaia was out at 110 off 122 at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Kaia smashed two sixes and 11 fours in the 197-run partnership with Raza after Zimbabwe fell in trouble, losing three wickets for 62 in 14 overs in their chase of 304 for a win.