Warner in our plans for India tour: Australia coach

David Warner is still a part of Australia's plans for the tour of India next year, head coach Andrew McDonald said, even with the 36-year-old's modest record in the subcontinent and his current battle for runs.

The lefthanded opener averages 24.25 from his eight Tests in India, well down on his career average of 46.04.

Ahead of Australia's first Test series against South Africa since the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal, Warner's declining output with the bat has also come under the microscope.

He has not scored a Test century in almost three years and struggled in the recent 2-0 whitewash of West Indies amid off-field distractions brought on by his aborted bid to have his permanent leadership ban lifted.

McDonald, however, said Warner was "firmly" in mind for the four-Test tour of India starting in February.