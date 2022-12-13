    বাংলা

    Warner in our plans for India tour: Australia coach

    The lefthanded opener averages 24.25 from his eight Tests in India, well down on his career average of 46.04

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Dec 2022, 06:56 AM
    Updated : 13 Dec 2022, 06:56 AM

    David Warner is still a part of Australia's plans for the tour of India next year, head coach Andrew McDonald said, even with the 36-year-old's modest record in the subcontinent and his current battle for runs. 

    The lefthanded opener averages 24.25 from his eight Tests in India, well down on his career average of 46.04. 

    Ahead of Australia's first Test series against South Africa since the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal, Warner's declining output with the bat has also come under the microscope. 

    He has not scored a Test century in almost three years and struggled in the recent 2-0 whitewash of West Indies amid off-field distractions brought on by his aborted bid to have his permanent leadership ban lifted. 

    McDonald, however, said Warner was "firmly" in mind for the four-Test tour of India starting in February. 

    "At this stage we've got him in our plans for India," McDonald told reporters. 

    "As I said, we'll see what happens in the next three Test matches." 

    All eyes will be on Warner during the South Africa series, which opens at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. 

    Warner was one of three Australia players suspended for 'Sandpaper-gate' and was adjudged to have played the leading role in the scandal. He was slapped with a lifetime ban on taking leadership roles in Australian teams. 

    He angrily withdrew his application to have the ban reviewed by an independent panel last week, saying the panel wanted a "public trial" of his part in the Newlands affair. 

    McDonald said Warner had already moved on from the saga and was unlikely to be weighed down by the Newlands history when facing the South Africans again. 

    "He's great at compartmentalising, separating the off-field from the on-field. Most of the great champions do that very well," said McDonald. 

    "He's moved forward, we're moving forward as a team. 

    "We've got a seriously good opponent confronting us at the Gabba, so our focus is firmly on that and so is David's."

    RELATED STORIES
    Credit: Bangladesh Cricket : The Tigers/Facebook
    India to go on the offensive against Bangladesh in Test series opener
    India are eager to make up for their 2-1 ODI series loss, the team's first series defeat by Bangladesh in seven years in any format
    Second Test - Pakistan v England - Multan International Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan - December 11, 2022. Pakistan's Saud Shakeel plays a shot.
    Saud dismissal cost Pakistan the match: Babar
    Saud guided the hosts to 291-6 but his dismissal saw them fold for 328 in their chase of 355 to stay alive in the series
    Australia's Josh Hazlewood appeals. Reuters / Philip Brown Livepic
    Hazlewood ruled out of first South Africa Test
    Australia add uncapped Western Australia seamer Lance Morris as injury cover
    Second Test - Pakistan v England - Multan International Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan - December 12, 2022. England's Joe Root celebrates with his teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf.
    England win Multan thriller to seal Pakistan series
    The hosts, set a daunting victory target of 355, added to the drama with their spirited rearguard before being all out for 328

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher