England still 'massively up for' Ashes finale: Crawley

England are desperate to win the final Ashes Test against Australia despite a series victory no longer being possible as they look to build for the future, batter Zak Crawley said.

Australia retained the urn after no play was possible on day five of the drawn fourth Test due to the wet weather, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series ahead of the final Test at The Oval, which starts on Thursday.

The draw was agonising for England, who seemed to be on course to storm back from 2-0 down in the series to level things up after posting a first innings total of 592, with Crawley scoring a sensational 189.