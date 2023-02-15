Starc optimistic on chances of playing in second Test against India

"I'd like to be a little further down the road," said Starc, who sustained the injury fielding against South Africa in December.

"Still a good chance of playing. It'll come down to how it reacts by the end of the day, how the medical staff see it, how the selectors, skipper Pat Cummins and Ronnie (coach Andrew McDonald) feel about it.

"I'll do everything I can to be available for selection."

Starc told reporters he planned to bowl "as normal" but his finger was still lacking strength after being in a splint for weeks.