    বাংলা

    Australia captain Cummins to miss Indore Test to be with ailing mother

    Steve Smith will lead the side in Indore, where the match begins on Wednesday

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Feb 2023, 09:05 AM
    Updated : 24 Feb 2023, 09:05 AM

    Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the third Test in India after returning home to be with his ailing mother in Sydney, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

    Steve Smith will lead the side in Indore, where the match begins on Wednesday, in absence of skipper and paceman Cummins.

    Cummins returned home after Australia succumbed to their second successive defeat in the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India will retain having taken a 2-0 lead.

    "I have decided against returning to India at this time," Cummins said in a statement adding his mother was "ill and in palliative care.

    "I feel I am best being here with my family.

    "I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding."

    While Australia are hoping Cummins will be back for the final Test in Ahmedabad from March 9, Smith could end up leading the side in both matches.

    Injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has returned home from India without playing a match and opener David Warner also flew back after suffering a fracture in his elbow, and concussion, in the second Test in New Delhi.

    Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar did not play any match in India either and is back home to play domestic cricket for Western Australia.

    All-rounder Cameron Green, however, has declared himself fit for the Indore Test after a finger injury kept him out of the first two matches.

    "I was so close in the last game, but I think probably having an extra week has helped a lot, so, yeah, I'm ready to go," Green told reporters in New Delhi.

    Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc, also recovering from a finger injury, is likely to play his first match in Indore, filling the void created by Cummins' absence.

    Australia need to avoid a 4-0 whitewash to make the final of the World Test Championship at The Oval in June, while India need one more victory in the series to book their place.

    Test Cricket
    RELATED STORIES
    Batting sensation Brook was on a career-best 184 not out from 169 balls on the opening day Wellington Test. Photo: Reuters
    England hammer NZ on Day 1
    Brook has now scored four centuries in his past five Tests, continuing an incredible start in the longest format
    World champions England reach Dhaka for limited-overs series
    World champions reach Dhaka
    Both England and Bangladesh have already secured their spots in the ODI World Cup
    ICC Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup - Semi Final - Australia v India - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - February 23, 2023 Australia's Megan Schutt celebrates with Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy and teammates after taking the wicket of India's Shafali Verma
    Mooney, Lanning propel Aussies into Women’s T20 WC final
    Australia won the toss and elected to bat, posting a par score of 172 for four, before restricting India to 167 for eight in reply
    Bangladesh coach Hathurasingha says 'no tension' with senior players
    ‘No tension' with senior players: Bangladesh coach Hathurasingha
    Hathurasingha's first stint with the side between 2014 and 2017 was marked by several run-ins with senior players in the team, some of whom are part of the current squad

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher