Australia captain Cummins to miss Indore Test to be with ailing mother

Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the third Test in India after returning home to be with his ailing mother in Sydney, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

Steve Smith will lead the side in Indore, where the match begins on Wednesday, in absence of skipper and paceman Cummins.

Cummins returned home after Australia succumbed to their second successive defeat in the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India will retain having taken a 2-0 lead.

"I have decided against returning to India at this time," Cummins said in a statement adding his mother was "ill and in palliative care.