India complete seven-wicket win in record-breaking Test against South Africa

India chased down a modest victory target of 79 to claim a seven-wicket win over hosts South Africa in the second Test at Newlands on Thursday and share the two-match series 1-1 after an extraordinary game finished inside five sessions.

India ended their second innings on 80 for three as they launched an assault to try and negate a difficult wicket that was still helping the bowlers.

Rohit Sharma finished not out on 16 and Shreyas Iyer on 4, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (28), Shubman Gill (10) and Virat Kohli (12) being the wickets to fall.

There will be plenty of scrutiny of the Newlands pitch with the match completed in 642 balls, the shortest ever Test in which there has been a winner, beating Australia’s 656-ball victory over South Africa in 1932.

South Africa, who won the toss and elected to bat, will look back on a desperately poor first innings in which they were bowled out for 55 on a record-breaking opening day.

They gave themselves a fighting chance by dismissing India for 153 when the visitors lost six wickets for the addition of no runs, the first time that has happened in 147 years of Tests.