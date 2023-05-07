Gavaskar suggests IPL break for struggling Rohit before WTC final

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has advised India captain Rohit Sharma to take a break from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) to keep himself fit and fresh for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia next month.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit fell for his 16th duck in IPL, most by any batters in the tournament's history, in Saturday's defeat by Chennai Super Kings and now has five runs from four innings.

The off-colour opener demoted himself to number three against Chennai but fell for his second successive duck after attempting an ill-fated scoop shot against Deepak Chahar.